Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $149.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

