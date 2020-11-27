Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,693 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TowneBank worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,779. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.