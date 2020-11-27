Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.24. 475,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68.

