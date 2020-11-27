Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 741 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $68,997,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 65,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

