Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

