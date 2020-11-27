Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,781.96. 11,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1,198.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,818.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,656.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,526.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

