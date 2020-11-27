Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Intel by 232.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 797,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after buying an additional 557,253 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 277,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,754,666. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

