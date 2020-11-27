Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.79. 25,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,618. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

