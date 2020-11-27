WMS Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,640 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $170.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

