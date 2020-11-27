WMS Partners LLC Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Shares of ZM opened at $451.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.32 and a 200 day moving average of $332.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.