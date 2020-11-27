WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 954 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average is $280.12. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.