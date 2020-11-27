WMS Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 130,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 205,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 140,346 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 95,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

