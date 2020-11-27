WMS Partners LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total value of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total value of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,105. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,979.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,881.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,827.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

