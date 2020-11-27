WMS Partners LLC Invests $113,000 in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of MGI opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

