WMS Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

