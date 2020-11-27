WMS Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Duke Energy by 491.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 395,498 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,290,000 after buying an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.47 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

