WMS Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.