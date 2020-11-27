WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,661 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.