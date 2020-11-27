WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.