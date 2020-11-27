WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,676 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

ENV stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -610.77 and a beta of 1.65. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $456,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,643 shares of company stock worth $5,784,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

