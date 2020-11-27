WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 860 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 757,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after buying an additional 682,948 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.70.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $309.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.