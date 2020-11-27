WMS Partners LLC Reduces Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

WMS Partners LLC cut its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,144,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRO stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

