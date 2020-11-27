WMS Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 166.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $376.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

