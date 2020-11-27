WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,440,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

