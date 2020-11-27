WMS Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

