WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

