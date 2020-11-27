Wolfe Research Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMI. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 297.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 117.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 522,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 282,890 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

