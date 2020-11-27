Wownero Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $664,830.32 and approximately $157,823.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wownero

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

