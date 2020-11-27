Wownero (WOW) Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Wownero has a market cap of $664,830.32 and $157,823.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wownero has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

