WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WPP during the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,570. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

