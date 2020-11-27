Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,976 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,240. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $137.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.