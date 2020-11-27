Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. BGC Partners also reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BGC Partners by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 179,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,736,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 476,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BGCP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

