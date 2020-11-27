Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.