Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,743. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

