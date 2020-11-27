Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company.

Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 4,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,109. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

