Zacks: Analysts Expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$4.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings per share of ($4.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the lowest is ($5.04). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.03.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,322,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,448 shares of company stock worth $59,573,279. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $21.36 on Friday, hitting $285.52. 10,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.62. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $322.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

