Zacks: Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. BGC Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

