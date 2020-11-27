Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

CRK remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

