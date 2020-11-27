Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.32). Express reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.94 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 92,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,609. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

