Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

