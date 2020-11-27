Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Veru also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.