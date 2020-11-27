Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,651,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

