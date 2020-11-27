Zano Price Down 24.5% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $48,505.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,427,426 coins and its circulating supply is 10,397,926 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

