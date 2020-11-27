Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $4.04 million and $48,505.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,427,426 coins and its circulating supply is 10,397,926 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.