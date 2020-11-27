Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $210,575.03 and $4,719.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.