ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.12% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,719,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,386,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

