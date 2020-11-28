$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repro Med Systems.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRMD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.55. 258,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,376. The stock has a market cap of $199.94 million, a PE ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 0.41. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.