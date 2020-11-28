-$0.02 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEXO. BidaskClub raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,072,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,740,425. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

