-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. ValuEngine raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,196.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,482. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iCAD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 334.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iCAD stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 168,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.29. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

