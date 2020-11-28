0x Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. 0x has a market cap of $311.58 million and approximately $42.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,937,911 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

