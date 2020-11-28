12,500 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

